Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 234 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.30. 702,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,446,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

