Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) & REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Financial Survey

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and REGENXBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A REGENXBIO 0 2 4 1 2.86

REGENXBIO has a consensus target price of $63.57, suggesting a potential upside of 114.55%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S -19.30% -7.33% -4.21% REGENXBIO -90.05% -31.31% -19.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and REGENXBIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 10.56 $42.52 million $0.26 60.19 REGENXBIO $154.57 million 8.17 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -9.94

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats REGENXBIO on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

