Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBDC. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $520.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 409,991 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

