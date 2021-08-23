Barclays Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $71.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $73.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $73.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.