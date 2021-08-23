Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stake Lifted by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $3,083,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,090. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 237,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

