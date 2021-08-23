Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

