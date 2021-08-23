Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BNDSY opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

