Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,975. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

