Baldrige Asset Management LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 538 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Walmart stock opened at $151.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,234,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,418,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,893,718 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

