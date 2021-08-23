Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of RCL opened at $78.92 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

