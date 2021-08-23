Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111,490 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 399,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM opened at $63.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.39. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

