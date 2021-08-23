Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $79.67.

