Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $64,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BLK stock opened at $917.17 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $924.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $884.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

