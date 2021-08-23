Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 157,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 554,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,615,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.09 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.