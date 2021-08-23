Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 157,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 554,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,615,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.09 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.