Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $109,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $102.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30.

