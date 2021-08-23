Badger DAO Achieves Market Cap of $243.70 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Badger DAO has a market cap of $243.70 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $24.17 or 0.00048920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00828089 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,083,791 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

