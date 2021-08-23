Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Aytu Biopharma worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 258,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 164,189 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $3.42 on Monday. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

