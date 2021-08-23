Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0482 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $253,669.17 and approximately $67,393.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.81 or 0.00948356 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.