Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.61.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
