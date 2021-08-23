Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

