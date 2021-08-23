Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,226 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 67,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,948. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $478,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,121,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

