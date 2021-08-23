AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of AutoNation worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $114.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $125.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.