ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart Sells 5,025 Shares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

Chris Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

TSE:ATA opened at C$44.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.24. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.28 and a 52 week high of C$45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 46.81.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.9700002 EPS for the current year.

ATA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$51.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

