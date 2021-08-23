Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $352.04

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $352.04 and last traded at $350.53, with a volume of 4473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of -123.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after buying an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

