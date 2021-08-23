Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ATTO stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.90 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atento in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atento during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

