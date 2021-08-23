AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102,814.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 320,780 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 73,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

