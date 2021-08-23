Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 29,082 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,082 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $38,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 315,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 185,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of D stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

