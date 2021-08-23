Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,717 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Square worth $63,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $263.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.91. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.