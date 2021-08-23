Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $58,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

EXR opened at $177.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $179.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

