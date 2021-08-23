Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $40.90 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $40,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,267,000 after buying an additional 65,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 50.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

