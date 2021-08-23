Arrowroot Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 30th

Arrowroot Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARRWU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 30th. Arrowroot Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Arrowroot Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ARRWU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. Arrowroot Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 395,397 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 581,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

