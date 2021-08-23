Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.03 ($8.27).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €6.85 ($8.05) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. Aroundtown has a one year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a one year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.