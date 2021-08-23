Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading 8% Higher

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $8.89. 16,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 482,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Get Arko alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Arko by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arko by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.