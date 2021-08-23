Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.66 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

