Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 2,941.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYE. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,459.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 209,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $6,347,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $3,907,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 384.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 56,263 shares during the period.

RYE opened at $37.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37.

