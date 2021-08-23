Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 791.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 411,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 90,315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

