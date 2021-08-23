Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

