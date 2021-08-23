Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 279.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $148.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

