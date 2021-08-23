Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $235.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.32 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.32 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.