Arizona State Retirement System Sells 76 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 77,058 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Synopsys by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,477 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $316.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $317.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

