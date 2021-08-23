Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,423 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $391.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.27. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $396.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

