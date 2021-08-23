Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 49.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $324.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

