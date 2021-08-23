Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.63 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

A opened at $168.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $170.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.