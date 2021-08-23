Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 22.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Biogen by 17.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 21.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

BIIB opened at $341.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

