Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $213.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

