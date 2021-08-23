Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 459.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after buying an additional 506,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $65.95 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

