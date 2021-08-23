ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

VOO traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $411.45. 302,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,634. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

