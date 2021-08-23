ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $148.03 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 214,239 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 4.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $148,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,324. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.