ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,450. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $107.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

