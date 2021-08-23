ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $113.41. 1,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.91. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $141.00.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

