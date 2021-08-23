ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 38,999 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.12. 143,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,846. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

